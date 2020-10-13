TSA catches woman with handgun in carry-on at Virginia airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration said it caught a woman with a handgun among her carry-on items at the Norfolk International Airport.
Officials said the handgun was stopped from getting through the checkpoint on Oct. 10 and came just two days after another woman was stopped with a handgun in her carry-on on Oct. 8.
TSA officials said the Hampton woman was stopped with a .22 caliber handgun and it was not loaded.
“When the TSA officer detected the pistol in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the Norfolk Airport Authority Police were alerted, responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the weapon and detained the woman for questioning before citing her on weapons charges,” a release said.
The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for criminal prosecution.
“The woman also faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint,” the release said.
As of Oct. 12, 10 guns have been caught at Norfolk International Airport so far this year.
