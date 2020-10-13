Statewide voter registration system currently down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to Albemarle County’s Twitter account, the statewide voter registration system is currently down. Today is the final day to register to vote in the November election.
The Department of Elections Citizen Portal shows the following error:
Any voter planning to vote early in-person while the system is down can not be checked in on the poll books and will only be able to vote using a provisional ballot.
The county says they will let residents know when the website is up and running.
