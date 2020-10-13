Star-studded field, no spectators headline 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A much different Dominion Energy Charity Classic than we’re used to is getting set to tee off. Some of the biggest names in golf will hit the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course this weekend, but no spectators will be in the gallery to see them in person.
The first four years of the tournament brought plenty of golf fans to the links and they were treated to fantastic tournaments. While the course will feel much more empty for the 2020 edition, organizers are still expecting some great golf.
“It certainly feels different for us, too,” said Steve Schoenfeld, the tournament’s executive director. “We were obviously disappointed to not be able to host the whole community out here this week. It’s become such a community event. It’s going to feel different for everybody, but certainly better that way for everybody, keep everybody safe and healthy.”
Fans can watch the DECC on the Golf Channel on Friday from 2:00 PM- 5:00 PM, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 2:30 PM- 5:00 PM.
If the Richmond area tunes in, golf fans will see some of the sport’s stars in their back yard. Phil Mickelson headlines the 2020 field, making his second PGA Tour Champions start. 19 players in this year’s line-up have won major championships on the PGA Tour, including Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and John Daly. Last year’s champion, Miguel Angel Jimenez returns to defend his title, and Jim Furyk looks for his third Tour Champions win in four starts. Golfers from 13 countries make up this year’s field.
Schoenfeld and the tournament staff hope that this year’s experience will draw the big names back again in 2021 when fans will hopefully be able to see them up close and personal.
“We’re going to do what we do best, and that’s host these pros and show them a great week,” the executive director said confidently. “The Country Club of Virginia is terrific with the hospitality for the week, so we’re going to do the same thing that we do every year and certainly hope that we get them all back here in 2021.”
Richmond’s Bobby Wadkins will make his first start in this particular tournament, teeing off on the course he played growing up. Wadkins has four victories at the PGA Tour Champions level.
Unlike years past, this edition of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will not be a Charles Schwab Cup playoff event this year. With COVID-19 shortening the schedule, the 2020 and 2021 campaigns have been combined, making this weekend’s tournament a regular season competition.
This event has been lauded by the players since it burst onto the tournament schedule in 2016. The DECC has been named the players' favorite event on the tour in three of its four years in existence. That award will not be handed out in 2020, but the reputation of this tournament speaks for itself.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic tees off on Friday morning at 10:00 AM.
