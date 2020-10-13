RPS employee working at Richmond Technical Center tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond City Public Schools employee, who works at the north campus of the Richmond Technical Center, has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said the employee was most recently at the center on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8. Anyone who was at the center on those days should monitor for symptoms.
“Our number one priority remains the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. We will continue to work in close collaboration with the Richmond City Health District to ensure the well-being of the entire RPS community,” a letter to families said.
Anyone with concerns can contact their health provider or RCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501.
