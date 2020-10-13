RPD asks for public’s help in identifying murder victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a murder victim.
On Oct. 11, police were called around 11:37 p.m. to the 100 block of Erich Road.
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5′ 10″ and 193 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a beard and mustache. The victim has no tattoos, but has substantial scarring on his shoulders, chest, and back, which may have been caused from acne or a skin condition,” a release said.
Police said the victim was wearing a gray t-shirt, black Nike pants, black and gray sneakers, and a red baseball cap. The t-shirt and pants are stock images while the sneakers and ball cap are the actual items the victim was wearing.
Officials said the victim may have owned or been in possession of an unknown type of Infiniti vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
