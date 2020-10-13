Police searching for missing man in need of medication

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing man who is in need of medication.
Police said Scott Coyle was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 4 by his social worker at 3908 Chamberlayne Avenue. Officials said he was also with an unidentified woman that day.
RPD said Coyle suffers from multiple health issues and needs his medication.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants and a lanyard around his neck with a key on it. He may have grayish stubble facial hair and a gray/blond close-cut haircut.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
