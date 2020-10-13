Northam administration, state officials respond to anti-government group’s kidnapping plot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam’s administration and other state officials respond after it was revealed in an FBI agent’s testimony Tuesday that members of an anti-government paramilitary group discussed kidnapping the governor.
The administration says the FBI alerted key members of the Governor’s security team throughout the course of their investigation. The administration also revealed that enhanced security measures have been in place for the governor and his family for some time and will remain as such.
The following statement was released by the Northam administration:
“President Trump called upon his supporters to “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” in April — just like Michigan. In fact, the President regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop.”
Attorney General Mark Herring also released a statement on the uncovered threats towards the governor:
"Words have consequences. When we have a President who regularly spews hate and openly incites violence, people can be put in serious danger. From day one, President Trump has used his platform as Commander-in-Chief to vilify his opponents and to urge his supporters to go after anyone who may disagree with them, and that includes both state and national leaders. This kind of harmful rhetoric further divides our country and it needs to stop now before more Americans are hurt.
“I want to thank the brave women and men who are dedicated to protecting the Governor and his family and keeping them safe on a daily basis. Something like this brings up fear and pain that most of us will hopefully never have to experience, and I am glad that Governor Northam and the whole Northam family are safe from this senseless plot.”
