News to Know for Oct. 13: Missing men; Voter registration deadline; Polling locations in Henrico

News to Know for Oct. 13: Missing men; Voter registration deadline; Polling locations in Henrico
Gov. Ralph Northam encouraged residents to register to vote before the deadline and said in a statement Friday that it has never been easier to vote. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 13, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 6:48 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.

Spotty Drizzle, Then Partly Sunny

The system that brought us clouds and rain over the past 3 days will finally move away Tuesday, leading to 3 straight pleasant weather days.

Early morning clouds and spotty drizzle. Then Clearing to partly sunny between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Highs in the mid-70s.

Clouds that have hung tough for three days finally clear

Missing New Kent Man

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who said he was traveling to see his sister in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, but never made it there.

Deputies said he left his home in a red four-door 2011 Toyota Corolla with Virginia registration of UVR-8547.

Gordon Alonzo Thompson, Sr.
Gordon Alonzo Thompson, Sr. (Source: New Kent Sheriff's Office)

Thompson was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark grey pants, a black hat and his prescription glasses. He is also described as having a scruffy white beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Missing Richmond Man

Richmond police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.

Police said Leland A. George was last seen on Friday, Oct. 9 in the 300 block of East Ladies Mile Road.

Leland A. George
Leland A. George (Source: Richmond Police)

He was last seen wearing a burgundy plaid shirt, pajama pants, a tweed hat and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Voter Registration Deadline Today

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13, and organizations and government officials continue to remind people to register by the deadline.

Gov. Ralph Northam encouraged residents to register to vote before the deadline and said in a statement Friday that it has never been easier to vote.

Voter registration sign
Voter registration sign (Source: WVIR)

Individuals can register to vote through the state elections website or by mailing in a registration form, which must be postmarked by Oct. 13.

Emergency Polling Locations In Henrico

The Henrico Board of Supervisors will be discussing how to better inform voters of emergency changes to polling locations.

The meeting will be on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Polling Locations
Polling Locations (Source: Sam Bauman WTOC)

Stay tuned to NBC12 for updates on big developments.

Day 2 Of Coney-Barrett Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will face senators' questions over her approach to health care, legal precedent and even the presidential election during the second day of confirmation hearings on track to lock in a conservative court majority for years to come.

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing
Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

The Senate, led by Trump’s Republican allies, is pushing Barrett’s nomination to a quick vote before Nov. 3, and ahead of the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear a week after the election.

Republicans also hope to seat Barrett quickly enough to hear any legal challenges after the election.

Gov. Northam COVID-19 Briefing Preview

Governor Ralph Northam is set to provide his first coronavirus briefing since he and the first lady tested positive for the virus last month.

Northam, along with the Virginia Emergency Support Team will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

On his Twitter page, Governor Northam thanks his fellow friends and Virginians for the ‘prayers and kind wishes’ as he and First Lady Pam Northam recover from COVID-19.
On his Twitter page, Governor Northam thanks his fellow friends and Virginians for the ‘prayers and kind wishes’ as he and First Lady Pam Northam recover from COVID-19. (Source: Governor Northam Twitter Page)

Formal Vote For Hanover School Names

The Hanover County School Board announced it has reached an agreement on the new names for the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson.

The board signaled support during an open discussion for Mechanicsville as the new name for the high school and Bell Creek as the new name for the middle school.

Hanover County Public Schools
Hanover County Public Schools (Source: NBC12)

A formal vote is expected at the board’s October 13 meeting.

Hanover Elementary Students New Schedules

Elementary students in Hanover County will begin their newly adjusted schedules today.

The district says the changes were made after concerns from parents and teachers about screen time, length of the school day, free meal pick up and the need for increased flexibility.

The new schedules are posted on the district’s website.

Final Thought

In any situation, there is a sacred-solution - Lailah Gifty Akita

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.