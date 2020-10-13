News to Know for Oct. 13: Missing men; Voter registration deadline; Polling locations in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
The system that brought us clouds and rain over the past 3 days will finally move away Tuesday, leading to 3 straight pleasant weather days.
Early morning clouds and spotty drizzle. Then Clearing to partly sunny between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Highs in the mid-70s.
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who said he was traveling to see his sister in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, but never made it there.
Deputies said he left his home in a red four-door 2011 Toyota Corolla with Virginia registration of UVR-8547.
Thompson was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark grey pants, a black hat and his prescription glasses. He is also described as having a scruffy white beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Richmond police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.
Police said Leland A. George was last seen on Friday, Oct. 9 in the 300 block of East Ladies Mile Road.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy plaid shirt, pajama pants, a tweed hat and flip flops.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13, and organizations and government officials continue to remind people to register by the deadline.
Gov. Ralph Northam encouraged residents to register to vote before the deadline and said in a statement Friday that it has never been easier to vote.
Individuals can register to vote through the state elections website or by mailing in a registration form, which must be postmarked by Oct. 13.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors will be discussing how to better inform voters of emergency changes to polling locations.
The meeting will be on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will face senators' questions over her approach to health care, legal precedent and even the presidential election during the second day of confirmation hearings on track to lock in a conservative court majority for years to come.
The Senate, led by Trump’s Republican allies, is pushing Barrett’s nomination to a quick vote before Nov. 3, and ahead of the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear a week after the election.
Republicans also hope to seat Barrett quickly enough to hear any legal challenges after the election.
Governor Ralph Northam is set to provide his first coronavirus briefing since he and the first lady tested positive for the virus last month.
Northam, along with the Virginia Emergency Support Team will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
The Hanover County School Board announced it has reached an agreement on the new names for the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson.
The board signaled support during an open discussion for Mechanicsville as the new name for the high school and Bell Creek as the new name for the middle school.
A formal vote is expected at the board’s October 13 meeting.
Elementary students in Hanover County will begin their newly adjusted schedules today.
The district says the changes were made after concerns from parents and teachers about screen time, length of the school day, free meal pick up and the need for increased flexibility.
The new schedules are posted on the district’s website.
