Hopewell Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Administrators at Hopewell City Public Schools says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said the person is a staff member at Carter G. Woodson Middle School and was last at school on Oct. 8.
Anyone who was at the school on Oct. 5-8 is asked to monitor for symptoms and contact their health provider if there are any concerns. People can also call the Crater Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at 804-862-8989.
Anyone identified through the contact tracing process will be notified directly by the health department.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.