Henrico Board of Supervisors to discuss emergency polling location changes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Board of Supervisors will be discussing how to better inform voters of emergency changes to polling locations.
Ahead of the June primary, the county voted to temporarily change the location of some polling places because they were inside long-term care facilities.
Those locations were supposed to go back to normal for the November election but it appears the county is keeping these emergency locations in place as the pandemic continues:
- Brookland Middle School
- Moody Middle School
- Pocahontas Middle School
- Montrose Elementary School
County leaders will also give an update on turning Virginia Center Commons into an indoor sports complex.
The meeting will be on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
