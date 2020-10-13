Henrico Board of Supervisors to discuss emergency polling location changes

Henrico Board of Supervisors to discuss emergency polling location changes
The Henrico Board of Supervisors will be discussing how to better inform voters of emergency changes to polling locations. (Source: Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 13, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 6:09 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Board of Supervisors will be discussing how to better inform voters of emergency changes to polling locations.

Ahead of the June primary, the county voted to temporarily change the location of some polling places because they were inside long-term care facilities.

[ Henrico leaders announce plans, new temporary polling locations for June primary ]

Those locations were supposed to go back to normal for the November election but it appears the county is keeping these emergency locations in place as the pandemic continues:

  • Brookland Middle School
  • Moody Middle School
  • Pocahontas Middle School
  • Montrose Elementary School

County leaders will also give an update on turning Virginia Center Commons into an indoor sports complex.

[ Indoor sports complex, convention center could replace Virginia Center Commons ]

The meeting will be on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for updates on big developments.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.