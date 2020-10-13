Health district holding free flu shot event in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District is holding a free flu vaccination event in Petersburg on Oct. 17.
The drive-thru clinic will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the Petersburg Sports Complex.
The vaccine will be offered to anyone three years of age or older and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“It is particularly important to get a flu shot this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of both viruses being in our communities at the same time. Receiving an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of becoming sick with the flu and spreading the virus to others. It is vital that everyone ages 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccination,” said Crater Health District Director, Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.
Those getting the shot are asked to wear loose clothing around the arm and a face mask.
For more information, click here.
