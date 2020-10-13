Health district holding free flu shot event in Petersburg

“It is particularly important to get a flu shot this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of both viruses being in our communities at the same time. Receiving an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of becoming sick with the flu and spreading the virus to others. It is vital that everyone ages 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccination,” said Crater Health District Director, Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.