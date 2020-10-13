Forecast: Clouds that have hung tough for three days finally clear

Pleasant through Thursday, then Friday brings rain

By Andrew Freiden | October 13, 2020 at 4:08 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 4:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The system that brought us clouds and rain over the past 3 days will finally move away Tuesday, leading to 3 straight pleasant weather days.

TUESDAY: Early morning clouds and spotty drizzle. Then Clearing to partly sunny between 7 and 10am. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely as a cold front passes Virginia. 1/2 to 1″ expected, with higher amounts east of I-95. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, potentially upper 30s in rural spots (First Alert: need to watch for possible frost), highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

