Forecast: Clouds that have hung tough for three days finally clear

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The system that brought us clouds and rain over the past 3 days will finally move away Tuesday, leading to 3 straight pleasant weather days.
TUESDAY: Early morning clouds and spotty drizzle. Then Clearing to partly sunny between 7 and 10am. Highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely as a cold front passes Virginia. 1/2 to 1″ expected, with higher amounts east of I-95. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, potentially upper 30s in rural spots (First Alert: need to watch for possible frost), highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
