First Alert: A cold front will bring rain, possible storms on Friday

By Nick Russo | October 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 2:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An approaching cold front will bring another round of rain to Central Virginia on Friday.

It will be sunny on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Friday will likely start out dry during the morning, but shower and storm chances increase Friday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain is likely on Friday with a low risk for strong storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. (Source: WWBT)

Widespread rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch of rain are expected, and forecast models show potential pockets of 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts.

Rainfall amounts should easily reach 0.5 to 1 inch on Friday (Source: WWBT)

There are hints on our forecast model guidance at a possible risk for a few strong thunderstorms as well, especially south of Richmond. It’s a little too early to get into details about the timing/threats with any storms that may develop.

We’re still three days away from the arrival of rain and possible storms, so check back for updates and download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates as we get closer.

