Feds appeal restriction at Virginia immigrant detention site

Feds appeal restriction at Virginia immigrant detention site
Farmville Detention Center (Source: WDBJ)
By Associated Press | October 13, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 10:17 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) - Justice Department lawyers are appealing a federal judge’s order that bars them from transferring inmates to a Virginia immigration detention center that experienced a massive coronavirus outbreak.

The Justice Department filed what is known as an interlocutory appeal Tuesday.

The appeal takes jurisdiction over the case from a district judge in Alexandria and puts it in front of the federal appeals court in Richmond.

U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a preliminary injunction in August barring transfers into the Farmville Detention Center.

She took action after 90% of the nearly 300 inmates there tested positive for the coronavirus, and a 72-year-old Canadian detainee died.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.