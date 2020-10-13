Feds appeal restriction at Virginia immigrant detention site

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) - Justice Department lawyers are appealing a federal judge’s order that bars them from transferring inmates to a Virginia immigration detention center that experienced a massive coronavirus outbreak.
The Justice Department filed what is known as an interlocutory appeal Tuesday.
The appeal takes jurisdiction over the case from a district judge in Alexandria and puts it in front of the federal appeals court in Richmond.
U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a preliminary injunction in August barring transfers into the Farmville Detention Center.
She took action after 90% of the nearly 300 inmates there tested positive for the coronavirus, and a 72-year-old Canadian detainee died.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)