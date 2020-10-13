Death investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home Tuesday in Richmond.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Fernbrook Drive around 1:53 p.m.
At the scene, they found a man unresponsive inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
