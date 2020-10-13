Death investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond

Death investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Fernbrook Drive around 1:53 p.m. (Source: NBC12)
By Hannah Smith | October 13, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 4:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home Tuesday in Richmond.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Fernbrook Drive around 1:53 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man unresponsive inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.