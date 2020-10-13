CSX: Employee dies from injuries sustained on job at train transportation yard

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after a man died from injuries sustained at a train transportation yard.
Around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Henrico County police officers were called to the 2100 block of Westwood Avenue for an accident; that location is the CSX Acca Yard.
In a statement Tuesday a CSX spokesperson said:
“Sadly, a CSX employee was fatally injured in the course of work on Monday, October 12. The entire CSX family mourns his loss. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and co-workers. The incident is currently under investigation.”
The CSX spokesperson did not release the name of the individual.
A NTSB spokesman said investigators arrived on scene late Monday evening. However, no further details were available at this time.
Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said HCPD is assisting with the investigation, and the crash team and forensics were on scene Monday morning to document the evidence.
Per the company website, the CSX transportation network covers about 20,000 route miles of track in 23 states, the District of Columbia and Ontario and Quebec.
Meanwhile, Chesterfield police are investigating their own train related incident after a man died after being struck by a train while walking along the tracks on Monday.
