Attendance is falling at COVID-19 testing events. Some officials say fear of missing a paycheck is partly to blame.

While explaining the decline isn’t always clear-cut, some health officials are citing “COVID fatigue” as the ongoing pandemic stretches into its eighth month. “I think a lot of it has to do with people kind of learning to live life and navigate life with COVID,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, in a media call last week. “A couple of months ago, people who practiced very low-risk lifestyles and were abiding by the precautions still wanted to get tested to know. And we’re just not seeing that right now.”