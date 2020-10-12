Who is on your ballot in Central Virginia?

By Hannah Eason | September 13, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 3:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In-person absentee ballot voting opens in Virginia on Sept. 18. Before you head to the registrar’s office, here’s a look a who’s on the ballot in Richmond’s nine districts.

Have questions about when, how or where to vote? Visit this link!

[ Decision 2020: Virginia Voter Guide ]

VIRGINIA BALLOTS

Position: U.S. President and Vice President

  • Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democrat
  • Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, Libertarian
  • Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Republican, Incumbent

Position: Senate

  • Mark Warner - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
  • Daniel Gade - Republican Party
  • Al Mina - Independent (Write-in)

Position: House of Representatives

District 1

  • Robert J. Wittman - Republican Party (Incumbent)
  • Qasim Rashid - Democratic Party

District 2

  • Elaine Luria - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
  • Scott Taylor - Republican Party
  • David Foster - Independent

District 3

  • Robert C. Scott - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
  • John Collick - Republican Party

District 4

  • A. Donald McEachin - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
  • Leon Benjamin Sr. - Republican Party

District 5

  • Cameron Webb - Democratic Party
  • Bob Good - Republican Party

District 6

  • Benjamin Lee Cline - Republican Party (Incumbent)
  • Nicholas Betts - Democratic Party

District 7

  • Abigail Spanberger - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
  • Nick Freitas - Republican Party

District 8

  • Donald Sternoff Beyer Jr. - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
  • Jeff Jordan - Republican Party

District 9

  • H. Morgan Griffith - Republican Party (Incumbent)

District 10

  • Jennifer Wexton - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
  • Aliscia Andrews - Republican Party

District 11

  • Gerald Edward Connolly - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
  • Manga Anantatmula - Republican Party

Richmond

Position: Mayor

  • Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray
  • Michael J. Gilbert
  • M. Justin Griffin
  • Tracey V. McLean
  • Alexsis E. Rodgers
  • Levar M. Stoney, Incumbent

District 1

City Council Member:

  • Andreas D. Addison, Incumbent
  • Michael R. Dickinson
  • Michael C. “Mike” Gray

School Board Member:

  • Liz B. Doerr, Incumbent

District 2

City Council Member:

  • Ashley Jefferson
  • Katherine L. Jordan
  • Tavarris J. Spinks

School Board Member:

  • J. Scott Barlow, Incumbent
  • Mariah L. White

District 3

City Council Member:

  • Willie Edward Hilliard, J
  • Ann-Frances Lambert
  • Elaine T. Summerfield

School Board Member:

  • Kenya J. Gibson, Incumbent
  • Sabrina J. Gross

District 4

City Council Member:

  • Kristen Nye Larson, Incumbent

School Board Member:

  • Deanna Fierro
  • Jonathan M. Young, Incumbent

District 5

City Council Member:

  • Stephanie A. Lynch, Incumbent
  • Jer’mykeal D. Mccoy
  • Nicholas S. Da Silva
  • Mamie L. Taylor

School Board Member:

  • Jenny A. Aghomo
  • Decardra L. Jackson
  • David F. Jones Sr.
  • Stephanie M. Rizzi

District 6

City Council Member:

  • Allan-Charles R. Chipman
  • Ellen F. Robertson, Incumbent

School Board Member:

  • Shonda Matia
  • Harris-Muham
  • Lynette R. Plummer
  • Timika S. Vincent
  • Deon L. Wright

District 7

City Council Member:

  • Cynthia I. Newbille, Incumbent
  • Joseph S.H. Rogers

School Board Member:

  • Cheryl L. Burke, Incumbent

District 8

City Council Member:

  • Regie D. Ford
  • Reva M. Trammell, Incumbent
  • Amy C. Wentz

School Board Member:

  • Dana C. Sally-Allen
  • Dawn C. Page, Incumbent

District 9

City Council Member:

  • Michael J. Jones, Incumbent

School Board Member:

  • Nicole Jones

Amelia

Supervisor - District 1

  • David Felts Jr.
  • Jason Baird
  • Jeremy Snyder

Colonial Heights

City Council

  • Dann Ferguson
  • Derward Rollison
  • Laura Poe
  • Bobby Wade
  • Michael Cherry
  • Gregory Kochuba

School Board

  • Alfred Collins, IV
  • Keith Kapinskis
  • Lia Tremblay
  • Angie Woody

Dinwiddie

McKenny Mayor

  • John Reid
  • John Owen

Emporia

Mayor

  • Carolyn Carey
  • Mary Person

City Council - District 6

  • Cristobal Nieto
  • Dale Temple

Hopewell

Hopewell City Council - Ward 4

  • Lewis Shuster
  • Ronnie Ellis Jr.
  • Jasmine Gore

Hopewell City Council - Ward 5

  • Brandon Howard
  • David Silvestro
  • Janice Denton

Hopewell City Council - Ward 6

  • Michael Wittington
  • Brenda Pelham

Middlesex

Urbanna Mayor

  • Barbara Hartley
  • Diane Gravatt

Urbanna Town Council

  • Danny Viers
  • Dave Lipscombe
  • Merri Hanson King
  • Rodney McMordie
  • Bill Goldsmi
  • Larry Chowning
  • Marjorie Austin
  • Steven Hollberg
  • Bill Smith

Nottoway

Burkeville Mayor

  • Adam Cliborne
  • Brian Weltch
  • Ray George
  • Tommy Goin

Nottoway Supervisor - District 5

  • Allen Queen
  • James Dalton
  • Lynn Shekleton

Petersburg

Petersburg City Council - Ward 2

  • Marlow Jones
  • Darrin Hill

Petersburg City Council - Ward 4

  • Marcus Squires
  • Sam Jean
  • Charles Cuthbert Jr.

Petersburg City Council - Ward 6

  • Patrick Ingram
  • Annette Smith-Lee

Sussex

Commonwealth’s Attorney

  • Lindsay Hartz
  • Vincent Robertson

