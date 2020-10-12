Who is on your ballot in Central Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In-person absentee ballot voting opens in Virginia on Sept. 18. Before you head to the registrar’s office, here’s a look a who’s on the ballot in Richmond’s nine districts.
Have questions about when, how or where to vote? Visit this link!
VIRGINIA BALLOTS
- Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democrat
- Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, Libertarian
- Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Republican, Incumbent
- Mark Warner - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
- Daniel Gade - Republican Party
- Al Mina - Independent (Write-in)
District 1
- Robert J. Wittman - Republican Party (Incumbent)
- Qasim Rashid - Democratic Party
District 2
- Elaine Luria - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
- Scott Taylor - Republican Party
- David Foster - Independent
District 3
- Robert C. Scott - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
- John Collick - Republican Party
District 4
- A. Donald McEachin - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
- Leon Benjamin Sr. - Republican Party
District 5
- Cameron Webb - Democratic Party
- Bob Good - Republican Party
District 6
- Benjamin Lee Cline - Republican Party (Incumbent)
- Nicholas Betts - Democratic Party
District 7
- Abigail Spanberger - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
- Nick Freitas - Republican Party
District 8
- Donald Sternoff Beyer Jr. - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
- Jeff Jordan - Republican Party
District 9
- H. Morgan Griffith - Republican Party (Incumbent)
District 10
- Jennifer Wexton - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
- Aliscia Andrews - Republican Party
District 11
- Gerald Edward Connolly - Democratic Party (Incumbent)
- Manga Anantatmula - Republican Party
- Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray
- Michael J. Gilbert
- M. Justin Griffin
- Tracey V. McLean
- Alexsis E. Rodgers
- Levar M. Stoney, Incumbent
District 1
City Council Member:
- Andreas D. Addison, Incumbent
- Michael R. Dickinson
- Michael C. “Mike” Gray
School Board Member:
- Liz B. Doerr, Incumbent
District 2
City Council Member:
- Ashley Jefferson
- Katherine L. Jordan
- Tavarris J. Spinks
School Board Member:
- J. Scott Barlow, Incumbent
- Mariah L. White
District 3
City Council Member:
- Willie Edward Hilliard, J
- Ann-Frances Lambert
- Elaine T. Summerfield
School Board Member:
- Kenya J. Gibson, Incumbent
- Sabrina J. Gross
District 4
City Council Member:
- Kristen Nye Larson, Incumbent
School Board Member:
- Deanna Fierro
- Jonathan M. Young, Incumbent
District 5
City Council Member:
- Stephanie A. Lynch, Incumbent
- Jer’mykeal D. Mccoy
- Nicholas S. Da Silva
- Mamie L. Taylor
School Board Member:
- Jenny A. Aghomo
- Decardra L. Jackson
- David F. Jones Sr.
- Stephanie M. Rizzi
District 6
City Council Member:
- Allan-Charles R. Chipman
- Ellen F. Robertson, Incumbent
School Board Member:
- Shonda Matia
- Harris-Muham
- Lynette R. Plummer
- Timika S. Vincent
- Deon L. Wright
District 7
City Council Member:
- Cynthia I. Newbille, Incumbent
- Joseph S.H. Rogers
School Board Member:
- Cheryl L. Burke, Incumbent
District 8
City Council Member:
- Regie D. Ford
- Reva M. Trammell, Incumbent
- Amy C. Wentz
School Board Member:
- Dana C. Sally-Allen
- Dawn C. Page, Incumbent
District 9
City Council Member:
- Michael J. Jones, Incumbent
School Board Member:
- Nicole Jones
Supervisor - District 1
- David Felts Jr.
- Jason Baird
- Jeremy Snyder
City Council
- Dann Ferguson
- Derward Rollison
- Laura Poe
- Bobby Wade
- Michael Cherry
- Gregory Kochuba
School Board
- Alfred Collins, IV
- Keith Kapinskis
- Lia Tremblay
- Angie Woody
McKenny Mayor
- John Reid
- John Owen
Mayor
- Carolyn Carey
- Mary Person
City Council - District 6
- Cristobal Nieto
- Dale Temple
Hopewell City Council - Ward 4
- Lewis Shuster
- Ronnie Ellis Jr.
- Jasmine Gore
Hopewell City Council - Ward 5
- Brandon Howard
- David Silvestro
- Janice Denton
Hopewell City Council - Ward 6
- Michael Wittington
- Brenda Pelham
Urbanna Mayor
- Barbara Hartley
- Diane Gravatt
Urbanna Town Council
- Danny Viers
- Dave Lipscombe
- Merri Hanson King
- Rodney McMordie
- Bill Goldsmi
- Larry Chowning
- Marjorie Austin
- Steven Hollberg
- Bill Smith
Burkeville Mayor
- Adam Cliborne
- Brian Weltch
- Ray George
- Tommy Goin
Nottoway Supervisor - District 5
- Allen Queen
- James Dalton
- Lynn Shekleton
Petersburg City Council - Ward 2
- Marlow Jones
- Darrin Hill
Petersburg City Council - Ward 4
- Marcus Squires
- Sam Jean
- Charles Cuthbert Jr.
Petersburg City Council - Ward 6
- Patrick Ingram
- Annette Smith-Lee
Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Lindsay Hartz
- Vincent Robertson
