Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Hanover County Public Schools

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools confirmed two people tested positive for COVID-19.
The following schools are where the confirmed cases came from:
- Battlefield Park Elementary School (BPES)
- Former Stonewall Jackson Middle School (SJMS)
According to an investigation, ten people at BPES and 14 people at the former SJMS were identified as possible close contacts.
It is important to note that close contacts do not represent positive cases.
Close contact is defined by the CDC as anyone who is within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes or having exposure to the COVID-19 person’s respiratory secretions (i.e., being coughed or sneezed on, sharing a drinking glass or utensils, kissing, etc.) while they were contagious.
Per the school district’s standard protocol, impacted students will move to remote learning for the next two weeks to mitigate any further risk of illness.
