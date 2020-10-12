Stoney proposes $500K in surplus funding be allocated to public health needs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Stoney administration, working with the Richmond City Health District, is proposing that $500,000 of special-purpose reserves from the projected FY2020 budget surplus go to funding public health needs in the city.
The following is being proposed by the Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney:
Resource Center Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Pilot: $200,000
- “The yearlong pilot will fund a full-time clinician, a licensed substance use disorder counselor and a peer recovery specialist to work out of RCHD’s resource centers and provide necessary services to residents in their communities.”
Richmond Doula Fund: $150,000
- “The Doula Fund will reimburse doulas for services and fund doula training with the goal of decreasing racial disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes.”
Gun Violence Prevention Framework: $150,000
- “These funds will support the development of a hybrid gun violence prevention model based on national best practices and community input. With this funding, the model will be finalized in early 2021.”
“The pandemic has highlighted a troubling network of health disparities that threaten quality of life for many Richmonders,” said the mayor. “With these three proposed allocations, Richmond City Council has the opportunity to support our effort to address these disparities, building a healthier city for all.”
Richmond City Council will discuss the potential allocations at an informal meeting on Oct. 12.
