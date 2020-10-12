Sheriff’s office: Missing New Kent man says he was going to visit his sister but never arrived

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who said he was traveling to see his sister but never made it there.
Officials said that on Oct. 11, Gordon Alonzo Thompson, Sr., left his home along New Kent Highway around 9 p.m.
Deputies said he state that he was going to visit his sister in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, however, he never arrived. His sister also said she was unaware of his intended visit.
Thompson’s credit card was last used on Oct. 12 in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, officials said.
Thompson was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark grey pants, a black hat and his prescription glasses. He is also described as having a scruffy white beard.
Deputies said he left his home in a red four-door 2011 Toyota Corolla with Virginia registration of UVR-8547.
Thompson does not have a cellphone or his prescriptions. His family also says Thompson has been displaying signs of dementia but he has not been officially diagnosed.
Law enforcement in Maryland has also been made aware.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
