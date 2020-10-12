Real Life opens new outreach center in Richmond’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A non-profit serving people impacted by substance abuse, homelessness and incarceration has opened a new outreach center in Richmond’s east end.
“Real Life” helps people get the services, counseling and job training they need to get back on their feet.
The organization also runs five transitional housing shelters, and all of the services are free.
Organizers say they’ve been busier than ever before since the pandemic hit.
The center is located off 1111 25th Street in Richmond.
