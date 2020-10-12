Police: Man walking along tracks gets hit by train

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was struck by a train on Monday night.
Police said the incident happened on the railroad tracks near the 3600 block of Dupuy Road at about 9:50 p.m.
Officers said a man was walking north on the tracks when he was struck by a southbound train.
Police are withholding identification of the victim until next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
