Police: Man struck, killed by train identified

Police: Man struck, killed by train identified
Police lights file graphic. (Source: Gray News)
By Hannah Smith | October 12, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 12:34 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified a man who was struck by a train on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened on the railroad tracks near the 3600 block of Dupuy Road at about 9:50 p.m.

Officers said a man, later identified as Timothy C. Gray, 30, was walking north on the tracks when he was struck by a southbound CSX train.

The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.