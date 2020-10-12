Police identify abduction suspect injured following officer-involved shooting at Petersburg gas station

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an abduction suspect injured on Monday afternoon in Petersburg.
Officers were called to the Wawa on South Crater Road around 1 p.m. for a shooting involving an officer from the Prince George County Police Department.
“That’s kind of crazy to think I live down the street and something like that happened right here,” said Mason Simpkins, who was just leaving work when he stumbled upon three different police agencies working the case. “Honestly, I’m kinda shaken because you can see the bullet holes in the glass and stuff."
Around 12:40 p.m., police officers were looking for a stolen silver Pontiac after a 25-year-old and 17-year-old, two females, were abducted in Sussex County at gunpoint.
After the suspect, identified as Tevin J. Williams, 25, traveled north, the car ended up at the Wawa and police quickly arrived on the scene. At some point, a Prince George officer opened fire and Willaims took off running.
Witnesses saw police going after Williams, and police eventually caught up with her at a nearby apartment complex. Immediately, the Wawa closed its doors into the evening.
“I went to go pick up my car. They said to me ‘no’,” Ibrhim Dessouky said. After going inside to buy a cup of coffee, the cab driver had no clue he had now parked in the middle of an active investigation. “I stay now maybe three hours, I stay,” he said waiting patiently on the grass, watching police.
Williams was taken to Southside Regional Hospital and was transferred to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
“I’m glad he didn’t have to die for it. Maybe he can learn his lesson or whatever. You make a bad choice, bad things happen to you,” Simpkins said.
The two people who were allegedly abducted were not injured and were in the car when the incident unfolded.
No law enforcement officers were injured. Police have not said whether the suspect fired at officers.
Virginia State Police is handling the investigation into the shooting at the request of the Prince George County Police chief, while the Sussex County Sheriff Office handles the abduction investigation.
The Wawa has since reopened.
Police said charges are pending. However, police said Willaims is in the custody of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and she is being held without bond on an outstanding arrest warrant in the county.
