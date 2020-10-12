Police charge 2 with shooting at moving vehicle in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested two people in connection to shots being fired at a moving vehicle.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Nine Mile Road on Sept. 21.
After investigating, police charged John Merritt and Michael Caldwell Jr, 22, of Henrico, in connection to the shooting.
Both of them were charged with shooting at a moving vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon, attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Merritt and Caldwell are being held at Henrico Jail West.
