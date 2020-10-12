Petersburg City Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Adrianna Hargrove | October 12, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 10:38 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says the staff member was at Petersburg High School and the Central Office on Oct. 6 on the day of contact.

PCPS says they are working with the Petersburg Health Department and Crater Health District to inform the appropriate staff members with letters and/or phone calls.

Currently, Petersburg City Public Schools does not offer in-person instruction for students and is operating under the Petersburg Virtual Academy.

