Petersburg City Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district says the staff member was at Petersburg High School and the Central Office on Oct. 6 on the day of contact.
PCPS says they are working with the Petersburg Health Department and Crater Health District to inform the appropriate staff members with letters and/or phone calls.
Currently, Petersburg City Public Schools does not offer in-person instruction for students and is operating under the Petersburg Virtual Academy.
