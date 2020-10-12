Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at Petersburg gas station

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple police agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Petersburg.
Officers were called to the Wawa on S. Crater Road around 1 p.m. for a shooting involving an officer from the Prince George County Police Department.
Virginia State Police and Petersburg Bureau of Police are also on scene investigating.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
