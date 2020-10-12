News to Know for Oct. 12: Another dog shot; Chesterfield students return to school; Coney-Barrett’s hearing; Indigenous Peoples' Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
After a wet start, with clouds, fog, and drizzle, skies brighten in the afternoon.
Today will be cloudy with showers and drizzle in the morning, Cloudy in the afternoon. High: 70
A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound on Richmond’s southside late Sunday.
After arriving on the scene, police located the man’s body, and was pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
A dog is recovering from a gunshot wound after a townhome was shot into Sunday night.
Police tell us at this point they do not know if this was a drive-by shooting, but say only one home was shot.
They do not have any suspect information.
In our Back To Learning coverage, the second so-called “cohort” of students in Chesterfield return to the classroom today.
This group is made up of pre-k to third-grade students.
These students are going back in a hybrid model, meaning one group will report to the building Monday and Tuesday while another group goes on Thursday and Friday.
The other 3 days of the week are remote learning and the buildings will be cleaned Wednesdays.
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin as a divided Senate charges ahead on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.
Republicans, who control the Senate, are moving at a breakneck pace to seat Barrett before the Nov. 3 election to secure Trump’s pick and hear a high-profile challenge to the Affordable Care Act and any election-related challenges.
The committee released a letter from the Architect of the Capitol on Sunday that says the hearing room has been set up in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician with the appropriate distance between seats and air ventilation systems that meet or exceed industry standards.
Governor Ralph Northam declared Oct. 12 as Indigenous Peoples' Day in the state of Virginia.
The Oct. 9 proclamation was the first in Virginia’s history.
Virginia is home to 11 state-recognized Indian tribes.
