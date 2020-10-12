News to Know for Oct. 12: Another dog shot; Chesterfield students return to school; Coney-Barrett’s hearing; Indigenous Peoples' Day

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. With 38 days until the election, Trump tapped Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years and to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. (Source: (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))