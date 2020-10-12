Henrico student in child care program tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A student enrolled in a Henrico County Public Schools child care program has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the HCPS health update website, the child was enrolled in the child care program at Henrico High School and was last in the building on Oct. 9.
When the child care programs were announced, HCPS said the programs at Henrico High School would be handled by the YMCA of Greater Richmond and is available for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Per previous COVID-19 notification measures, the school system was made aware of the positive diagnosis on Sunday.
The school system is tracking the number of employees and students exposed and posting that information on the HCPS website.
That webpage breaks down the school where the employee who tested positive works and the date the positive case was reported to HCPS.
So far this month two employees have also tested positive for COVID-19; one at Baker Elementary School and one at Varina High School.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
