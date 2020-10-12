Forecast: Wet and cloudy morning, Cloudy and dry in afternoon.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a wet start, with clouds, fog, and drizzle, skies brighten in the afternoon.
MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and drizzle in the morning, Cloudy in the afternoon. High: 70 (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely as a cold front passes Virginia. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s and potentially upper 30s in rural spots (First Alert: need to watch for possible frost), highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.