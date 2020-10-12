Fire decimates home in Henrico’s east end

October 12, 2020

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Much of a home is reduced to ash in the Elko area of Henrico County after a fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the 6700 block of Saltwood Court just before 3am and found flames shooting from the front and side of the building. A family of five was waiting outside when firefighters arrived, and none were injured.

An hour after crews arrived, fire was still shooting from the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

