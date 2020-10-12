Dog shot in Chesterfield; townhome riddled with bullets

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A dog is recovering from a gunshot wound after a townhome was shot into Sunday night.
Chesterfield police say just after 9pm they were called to the 7300 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a townhome that had been shot into several times. No people inside the home were injured.
Police tell us at this point they do not know if this was a drive-by shooting, but say only one home was shot.
They do not have any suspect information.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.