Dog shot in Chesterfield; townhome riddled with bullets

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 12, 2020 at 2:15 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 2:15 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A dog is recovering from a gunshot wound after a townhome was shot into Sunday night.

Chesterfield police say just after 9pm they were called to the 7300 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a townhome that had been shot into several times. No people inside the home were injured.

Police tell us at this point they do not know if this was a drive-by shooting, but say only one home was shot.

They do not have any suspect information.

