Death investigation underway in Richmond following shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound on Richmond’s southside late Sunday.
Just after 11:30pm officers responded to the 100 block of Erich Road for a report of a person down. They found the man’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Richmond Police do not have any information on a suspect, but are asking the public to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 with tips.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.