Death investigation underway in Richmond following shooting
A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound on Richmond’s southside late Sunday. (Source: 101220_richmonderichroadshooting)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 12, 2020 at 2:06 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 2:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound on Richmond’s southside late Sunday.

Just after 11:30pm officers responded to the 100 block of Erich Road for a report of a person down. They found the man’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Richmond Police do not have any information on a suspect, but are asking the public to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 with tips.

