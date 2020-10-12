COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 805 in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 161,610 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday, an 805 case increase from Tuesday.
The state totals stand at 3,381 deaths with 11,628 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,482,121 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.6 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Ten new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday. The total number is now at 1,137. Between Oct. 4-10, VDH was notified of 50 outbreaks.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 25,194 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,544 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,478 cases, 386 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,832 cases, 463 hospitalizations, 222 deaths
- Richmond: 4,985 cases, 436 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,475 cases, 110 hospitalizations, 40 deaths
- Petersburg: 829 cases, 75 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 305 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
