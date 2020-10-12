City of Richmond offering curbside tax relief document pickup for elderly, disabled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Finance Department will pick up application materials for those interested in applying for the city’s Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled Program.
On Monday, September 28, at the meeting of Richmond City Council, the council approved the Stoney administration’s request to extend the deadline for the Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled Program to October 30.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we know some seniors are uncomfortable visiting public spaces like a post office or City Hall,” Finance Director John Wack said. “We want everyone eligible for this program to participate, but transportation and public health concerns are very real barriers to participation. With curbside document pickup, we can remove that barrier.”
If applicants request curbside service, the Department of Finance staff will visit the provided address to retrieve application materials from residents.
Pickup will be contactless to comply with public health best practices.
Participants interested in curbside pickup should call 804-646-6015 to request the service. The service can be requested through October 28.
This service is available to first-time applicants and residents applying for recertification.
