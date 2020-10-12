Amazon Prime Day is October 13th and 14th

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - AMAZON PRIME day is this week! And, believe it or not-- it may beat out Cyber Monday and Black Friday as the top shopping day this holiday season. That’s according to new research from RetailMeNot-- the free website and app that offers shoppers ways to save.
And don’t just look at Amazon Prime deals on the 13th-- Target, Walmart, Best Buy-- all the big retailers are coming out guns a blazing-- with deals to try and steal Amazon’s thunder.
Sara Skirboll a shopping and trends expert with RetailMeNot says you won’t only find deep discounts at several major retailers-- you’ll also need to be on the lookout for extra ways to cut down prices. “Remember that price that you see on the screen is not always the final price. Just want to spend a couple minutes searching for a deal a promo code and a cash back offer,” adds Skirboll.
So, compare prices at all the major retailers. And get a price comparison app loaded to your phone, like shop Savvy, to cut down on your work. Or the honey browser extension for your computer browser is a good one. You can also find all kinds of codes and deals on the retailmenot app.
