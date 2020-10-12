After a brief mid-week warmup, cooler weather arrives in Virginia this weekend

Tuesday through Thursday brings high temperatures in the mid 70s, but the weekend will turn much cooler

Cooler weather arrives this weekend
By Nick Russo | October 12, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 1:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a brief warm-up this week, temperatures will turn much cooler this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will briefly warm up as sun returns during middle part of this week. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s the next several days, followed by a cool-down later this week into the weekend.
Temperatures will be in the mid 70s the next several days, followed by a cool-down later this week into the weekend. (Source: WWBT)

A Friday cold front will likely bring scattered rain showers followed by dry, sunny, and much cooler weather this weekend.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with overnight low temperatures Saturday night near 40. There could even be upper 30s in rural locations.

The weekend forecast brings sunny skies but much cooler temperatures to Richmond. Highs on Saturday may struggle to reach 60.
The weekend forecast brings sunny skies but much cooler temperatures to Richmond. Highs on Saturday may struggle to reach 60. (Source: WWBT)

The Climate Prediction Center expects this cooler than average weather to continue for the next couple of weeks (through the mid to late part of October) across much of the U.S.

The temperatures outlook for the next two weeks shows cooler than average temperatures over a large part of the U.S.
The temperatures outlook for the next two weeks shows cooler than average temperatures over a large part of the U.S. (Source: WWBT)

It should be a great weekend for fall activities such as pumpkin/apple picking, and the fall colors will start to become more vibrant, especially in the mountains.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.