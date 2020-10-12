After a brief mid-week warmup, cooler weather arrives in Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a brief warm-up this week, temperatures will turn much cooler this upcoming weekend.
Temperatures will briefly warm up as sun returns during middle part of this week. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will reach the mid to upper 70s.
A Friday cold front will likely bring scattered rain showers followed by dry, sunny, and much cooler weather this weekend.
High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with overnight low temperatures Saturday night near 40. There could even be upper 30s in rural locations.
The Climate Prediction Center expects this cooler than average weather to continue for the next couple of weeks (through the mid to late part of October) across much of the U.S.
It should be a great weekend for fall activities such as pumpkin/apple picking, and the fall colors will start to become more vibrant, especially in the mountains.
