Abduction suspect injured following officer-involved shooting at Petersburg gas station

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple police agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Petersburg.
Officers were called to the Wawa on S. Crater Road around 1 p.m. for a shooting involving an officer from the Prince George County Police Department.
Police said that around 12:40 p.m., a 25-year-old and 17-year-old were abducted in Sussex County at gunpoint.
The suspect then headed north on Interstate 95 and Petersburg police were able to locate the vehicle, with Prince George police also helping in the search.
The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Pontiac, was located at the Wawa. A Petersburg Police Officer was the first to arrive at the scene, followed by Prince George County Police Officers.
“During the officers' interaction with the abduction suspect, a Prince George County Police Officer fired at the suspect. A handgun was located inside the suspect vehicle,” VSP said.
VSP said the suspect was shot and ran into a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was then apprehended by Petersburg police.
The suspect was taken to Southside Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The abduction victims were not injured and were in the car when the incident unfolded.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
Virginia State Police is handling the investigation at the request of the Prince George County Police chief.
The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation and the Wawa will be closed for several hours.
