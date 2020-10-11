2 years ago today, Hanover firefighter killed in tractor-trailer crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Today marks two years since the death of Hanover fire lieutenant Brad Clark.
Clark was killed after a tractor-trailer crashed into his fire engine while on scene of an accident during Tropical Storm Michael.
That crash, which occurred on 295, also injured two other firefighters.
Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, was a 13-year veteran with the agency.
In response to Clark’s death, Virginia’s “move over” law was established, requiring drivers to give a lane of space for emergency vehicles on the highway.
On Oct. 2, the driver responsible for Clark’s death was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
Lester LaBarge faces up to 11 years in prison.
