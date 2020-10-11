VCUarts to stream virtual-adapted theater production

VCUarts is streaming their virtual production "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realm" at the end of the month. (Source: VCUarts)
By Hannah Eason | October 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 3:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCUarts' theatre department is streaming their virtual production, “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6.

The production is a comedy-drama about two teenage sisters that involves monsters, friends and bullies. Written by Qui Nguyen, the production was adapted for online performances in response to COVID-19.

Student tickets are $5, and tickets can be purchased on this website. Single-viewer tickets are $15 and household tickets are $25.

Performances will be streamed at the following times:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

For more information on the production, visit this link.

