Valentine Museum asking for input on reimagined ‘Lost Cause’ project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond museum is asking for the public’s input on a “Lost Cause” era project that could include a damaged Confederate statue.
The Valentine Museum plans to reinterpret sculptor Edward Valentine’s studio, where many Lost Cause art pieces were created.
“The ‘Lost Cause’ is a concept adopted by former Confederates in the post-Civil War era, representing an inaccurate, romanticized and harmful portrayal of Antebellum life,” a museum release stated. “The newly reimagined studio will provide visitors a space to confront and reckon with our painful past and its ongoing repercussions."
The survey can be completed at this link. The questions were developed by a committee of historians, activists and local leaders.
The museum stated this space would also house the statue of Confederate leader Jefferson Davis, if the notion is approved by Richmond City Council.
