Science Museum of Va. extending ‘Giant Insects’ exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia is extending its “Giant Insects” exhibit until 2021.
The exhibit, which opened in January, sat dormant during COVID-19 closures for nearly six months. To give guests more time to see the exhibit, the museum extended the exhibit until Jan. 3, 2021.
The exhibit includes enormous, robotic insects that are 40 to 120 times larger than life size and features stations to understand how insects eat, camouflage themselves and make sounds. There are also terrariums with live bugs.
More information about “Giant Insects” can be found here. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance through this link.
The exhibit is included with admission to the museum on 2500 W. Broad St. Museum hours are Wednesday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
