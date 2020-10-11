Richmond’s ‘Color of COVID’ series to discuss racial disparities in pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is hosting a series of discussions on racial disparities during COVID-19.
During “Colors of COVID," attendees will discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and how they may impact communities of color.
The event is Monday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the Richmond Health District Facebook page.
The event will feature Shawn Utsey of VCU’s Department of African American Studies, Robert Winn of the VCU Massey Cancer Center and Kai Banks, vice-chair of the Richmond Public Schools Health Advisory Board. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, will moderate.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.