No COVID-19 related deaths reported in Central Va. | COVID-19 cases increase by 854 in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 159,570 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday, an 854 case increase from Sunday.
The state totals stand at 3,361 deaths with 11,553 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,447,058 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.6 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Three new outbreaks were reported on Monday. The total number is now at 1,127. Between Oct. 4-10, VDH was notified of 50 outbreaks.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 24,788 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,433 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,396 cases, 385 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,782 cases, 462 hospitalizations, 221 deaths
- Richmond: 4,945 cases, 436 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,453 cases, 109 hospitalizations, 40 deaths
- Petersburg: 816 cases, 75 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 301 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
One additional death was reported in Henrico County on Oct. 10.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
