12 new outbreaks confirmed | Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 811 in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 158,716 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday, a 811 case increase from Saturday.
According to the health department, the case count reported on Oct. 9 includes 689 cases that should have been reported on Oct. 7 due to a surveillance system reporting issue.
The state totals stand at 3,358 deaths with 11,519 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,431,535 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.6 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported on Sunday. The total number is now at 1,124. Between Oct. 4-10, VDH was notified of 50 outbreaks.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 24,711 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,399 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,364 cases, 383 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,750 cases, 460 hospitalizations, 221 deaths
- Richmond: 4,930 cases, 436 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,444 cases, 108 hospitalizations, 40 deaths
- Petersburg: 811 cases, 75 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 300 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
One additional death was reported in Henrico County on Oct. 10.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.