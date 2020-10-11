New Hopewell center aims to improve financial independence

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - One Hopewell center is helping individuals attain self-sufficiency and financial independence through a holistic path.
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development developed a new EnVision Center that will offer support services for residents. It is built on the principle that poverty cannot be solved through financial assistance alone.
“We will not measure success by the number of people who enter this new EnVision Center,” stated Joseph DeFelice, mid-atlantic regional administrator for HUD. “Success will be measured by the number of individuals who achieve greater self-sufficiency—who no longer require assistance from our programs—who gain the financial independence to be able to rent, or even buy their own homes.”
The demonstration is at the Davisville Community Center on 913 Rev. CW Harris St. in Hopewell and located near public housing developments.
The center focuses on four pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character and leadership.
