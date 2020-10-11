‘I don’t know where you are, but I promise I’ll see you soon’: Brother of missing UofSC freshman reacts to ongoing search

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a University of South Carolina student reported missing is praying for their youngest to come home.
UofSC student Samuel Laundon, 19, was reported missing around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
“Sam is the youngest brother, he’s the baby in the family. We all look out for him and want to protect him, and just want the best for him,” said Thomas Laundon.
Officials say Samuel Laundon was last seen in the Olympia-Granby area. He was wearing a green t-shirt, white shorts, a blue jacket, and black shoes.
Thomas Laundon says they’ve been told Laundon was outside a party early Saturday morning, around 2:30 A.M., when he hopped over a fence.
“Sam is the quietest most well-behaved kid out of all of us. It doesn’t seem like him to just leave his girlfriend at 2:30 in the morning after leaving a party. He would’ve walked her home. He would never leave his friends and his family behind like this. Something seems weird about this, definitely,” Thomas Laundon said.
He says his youngest brother loves the Tennessee Titans, hiking, and Mexican food. He was JROTC in high school and worked at a nursing home over the summer. Thomas Laundon said his brother doesn’t do drugs and “is loving and smart.”
Laundon said his parents and other brothers are in Columbia to assist with the search for Sam and appreciate everyone’s outpouring of support.
He encourages everyone to let law enforcement do their jobs and to send in any tips to the family or officials if they know of anything.
“He’s strong. He has taken wilderness training. He is the youngest of two brothers...he is a tough, strong guy,” Thomas Laundon said of Sam.
The eldest Laundon brother also has a message for his little brother.
“We love you, Sam, if you’re somewhere with a phone or somewhere with a TV if you don’t want to talk to anyone you can come up to Maine at my house. You are always welcome at my house...I’ll come to Texas, I’ll come to California, I don’t know where you are, but I’ll see you soon. I promise, I’ll see you soon,” he said.
RCSD has conducted a K-9 search, a search on foot, and have used an aerial drone around the area. RCSD’s helicopter is also expected to conduct an aerial search.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.