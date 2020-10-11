Henrico police taking public comment during accreditation assessment

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of the process for achieving accreditation.
The accreditation program requires police agencies to comply with standards in policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.
Residents can submit a public comment by phone during an information session on Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m. Comments can be made in person or by calling 804-501-5002. Face coverings and social distancing is required.
A copy of the division’s standards are available at the Public Safety Building, 7721 East Parham Road. Contact the Lieutenant Edward M. Ross, at 804-501-5191 for an appointment.
To submit written comments about the Henrico Police Division’s ability to comply with the standards at any time, send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.
