Hanover Co. to hold rabies vaccination clinic

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Pet owners in the Hanover area can get an $8 rabies vaccine for their pets during the county’s fall clinic.
The fall clinic is slated for Saturday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. to noon at the Patrick Henry High School parking lot: 12449 W. Patrick Henry Road, Ashland, Virginia.
It is a drive-thru type clinic with owners and animals remaining in the vehicle.
All dogs and cats are required by law to receive a rabies vaccine. The vaccination is good for up to three years unless the pet has never had a rabies vaccination before, in which case it is good for one year.
The county hopes to have another clinic in December. More details will be released at a later time.
